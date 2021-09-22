Boston Press Having a Field Day with Comments from Tom Brady’s Dad
Tom Brady’s dad throws lots of shade on Belichick and the Patriots... Pappa Brady spoke to Boston sportswriter/content provider Tom Curran on his "Patriots Talk Podcast" released yesterday. With the Patriots scheduled to play Brady and the Buccaneers a week from Sunday, Tommy Sr. is giving the press plenty to talk about and lots of clickbait stories (like this one) that will keep writers, bloggers, and talking-heads busy stirring it up prior to Tom's return to New England in a different uniform.1420wbec.com
