CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Fantasy Stat Pack: Week Two

By Ryan McDowell
dynastyleaguefootball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fantasy Stat Pack is back! We break down the top weekly and seasonal scorers at each position. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access...

dynastyleaguefootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Sunday Six Pack: Week One

Tyler Justin Karp offers his first Sunday Six Pack, featuring six dynasty storylines to keep your eyes on this weekend. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Devy Wrap-Up: Week Three

We round up some of the best performances from this weekend in college football. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our...
FOOTBALL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Monday Hangover: Week Two

We reflect on the dynasty storylines from the Sunday Six Pack. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content...
NFL
The Game Haus

Twire PCS5 Fantasy PUBG Week Two: Best Player Values

Twire.gg’s PCS5 fantasy PUBG is entering its second week. These tournaments are similar to HLTV’s classic fantasy tournaments. This is an expansion for a site that already is one of the hubs for everything PUBG esports. It should be noted that the site is running a separate tournament for each region. That means four tournaments and four different rosters. It is insanely simple to do, which should hopefully encourage fans to give it a try. This begs the questions, what players provide the best value in each region heading into week two? For those who want to join, be sure to click the link attached to this text!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Monthly Subscription#Adp#Dlf Premium Member
Wellington Daily News

Sumner County football stats after Week 2

YPG - Yard Per Game, PPG - Points Per Game, TDs - Touchdowns. Greg Williams has been the reporter for the Wellington Daily News and Butler County Times-Gazette since May 2021. You can reach him at GWilliams@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GregWilliams28.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty IDP Waiver Wire: Week Two

Need some defensive help after week two? We examine your top IDP waiver wire options. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty Blueprint: Week Two

Ryan McDowell rounds up his dynasty thoughts after week two of the season. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Flooding the Zone: Week Two

We look at the pace and efficiency of offenses around the league to pick out some dynasty buys and sells. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dynastyleaguefootball.com

NFC IDP Snap Counts: Week Two

We break down the defensive snap counts in the NFC in week two. What has changed from week one?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Lineup Advice: Week Three

2021 Lineup Advice – — before posting WE'RE BACK! To our knowledge, DLF is the only fantasy site that answers your specific lineup questions all seventeen weeks of the NFL regular season and into the post-season as well. It’s just another feature we offer our valued premium subscribers. First and foremost, a huge THANK YOU to all our premium members who support what DLF is doing here. Without you, we wouldn’t still be here after 15 years! There’s just far too much work and time involved in running a site like this and your support aids us tremendously by giving us the ability to attract and retain the best dynasty writers in the business. Beyond that, it allows for solid hosting, tools, utilities, development, podcasts and the delivery mechanisms to get all that content to you. Thank you again! If you’re not a subscriber but use the DLF Forums, or have been interested in what we’re all about, there’s no time like now to give us a try. I can personally guarantee you’ll be hard pressed to find another business, let alone one on the Internet, which cares about its members more and focuses on its value proposition like DLF. That’s a personal commitment, to each of you, which has guided us from day-one! We strive to keep our prices low so everyone can afford one of our membership options and, again, we can’t do what we do without YOU! 2021 Lineup Advice From the first year we started offering “personalized” lineup advice to DLF members each and every week of the NFL season, our membership has grown many fold. It’s no longer a simple or quick process. Simply put, I wouldn’t have it any other way! It’s part of our value proposition to each of you and, most importantly, it’s one of the ways I get to know our members individually. Interfacing with each of you is what makes what we’re doing here so special, and we very much hope you see and enjoy that difference. We’re a unicorn in the fantasy space. But our growing membership base is forcing me to make a few changes to ensure I can keep up with the volume and still provide the quality input you’ve come to expect. Rare are the questions which I can simply “pop off” an answer to. With each one, I research up to seven different variables to arrive at my response and that takes time. Please see below for my notes concerning this service for 2021. I ask that you read them and hold to them toward helping me help more of you. And, perhaps, helping me to keep my sanity. IMPORTANT NOTES • NEW: Please limit your text and questions. DLF's growth has been tremendous. Long (story) questions or questions involving multiple players and positions take a ton of time and I'm genuinely concerned about my ability to provide quality and timely advice. I would love to be able to answer the old questions of old, but there just won't be that much time. Please limit, in any way possible, your questions. I'm trying very hard to not limit questions to one per individual. • IMPORTANT: If any of your questions involve players who play on Thursday night, please put "TNF" on the first line by itself at the top of your question. • If at all possible, please don’t submit your question until AFTER the Thursday night game, unless it involves a player playing on Thursday night. This allows me to concentrate on the TNF game first while also allowing more time for injury news from the previous week. Because of the popularity, I answer questions as they come in and much can change in a few days. • Because of our comment system, it’s VERY easy to miss your response(s) to my advice. I don’t get alerts to new questions or responses you make to my response to you. I have to physically scroll from top to bottom each time to look for responses. Depending on the number of questions each week, I may miss any response to my advice. When in doubt, make a new entry at the bottom and reference your earlier question if needed. • Scoring System – Let me know if your league is PPR, non-PPR, etc. or if there are any unusual scoring rules that would affect the advice. • I always like to see what YOU are thinking on your question(s) first. On those “coin-flip” plays, as I call them, knowing which way you are leaning helps me. • My crystal ball isn’t perfect and I can assure you I “feel” any advice which ends up being incorrect. I do often go back and check my last week’s advice. I’m very proud of my track record and like to think I’m more accurate than the “Magic 8-Ball” approach but, in the end, it’s only an guess. An educated guess, but still only a guess. Go easy on me. I’m hard enough on me for both of us. • I cannot be the coach of your team and all advice is just that: “advice." Ultimately, the decision is yours to make and you should always be fully accountable to that. Look to me as that little person on your shoulder chiming in with his thoughts. • Do NOT wait until game-day to ask your questions. Life here at DLF can be very busy as is my life away from DLF. Waiting until game day runs the risk of not getting a response. I always make an attempt to check before kick-off on game day, but I can’t guarantee it. It’s always best to give me at least 24 hours. • It’s not uncommon for me to answer questions out of order due to injury status of a mentioned player, players who play earlier in the week or any number of other reasons. If it looks like I’ve skipped you, I likely have saved you for later until I have more information. It’s also possible your question is too long and I’m prioritizing other more easily answered questions. Brief questions always get priority as I can answer more of them quickly. • I rarely answer questions after kick-off of the first games on Sunday. I often am away to watch the games and can’t guarantee I will/can check. If I’m available and able, I do try to check in. • HAVE FUN! I so enjoy interfacing with each of you and look forward to your comments to my advice while following along with how your team is performing. This game has a lot to offer us die-hard fans, so don’t let its twists and turns, injuries and/or run of bad luck remove any of the enjoyment. Win or lose, there’s always next week or next year! Good luck this year. Fortune favors the bold – but there’s no substitute for preparation. Now, let’s go have some fun!
NFL
chatsports.com

Opponent Stat Tracker: Week 1

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data. Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view) HOW WELL?. Matthew Stafford had a big debut with the Rams. He...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Week Three Positional Rankings

We bring you this week's positional rankings. Who should you start or sit based on their matchups?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

After Week 1 of the NFL season, there are always some breakout players who came out of nowhere to impress to open the year. That leads to fantasy football managers rushing to the waiver wire to try to get them on their roster. There aren't typically as many surprise performances...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Cornerstone Report: Week Two

We examine three young players and their values in this week's edition of the Cornerstone Report. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all...
NFL
Sidelines

Fantasy Football Corner Week Three

Week two is in the books, and some teams are showing off their dominance already. Some players bounced back from a poor week one performance, and others slowed down. My last week Love/Hate went 6-4 so I’m looking to improve. I have that list and my top five waiver wire pickups for week 3.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 1: Former Vols' stats

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season has concluded. The season began with 18 former Vols on NFL rosters. One player, San Francisco 49ers’ defensive back Emmanuel Moseley was inactive last week in his team’s 41-33 victory over the Lions. The other 17 former Vols saw action last week. Former...
NFL
chatsports.com

Just stats baby: Week 2 vs the Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders continue their hot start with a thrilling victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start for the second year in a row. Let’s dive into the stats for the week. Carr has bounced back with efficiency. The last article caused debate...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy