CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Durvalumab Demonstrates Real-World PFS Benefit In Unresectable Stage III NSCLC

By Jessica Hergert
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings from the PACIFIC-R trial indicated that the real-world progression-free survival benefit of durvalumab was higher vs the median progression-free survival reported in the durvalumab arm of the phase 3 PACIFIC trial in unresectable stage III non–small cell lung cancer. Real-world progression-free survival (PFS) data with durvalumab (Imfinizi) was greater...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
cancernetwork.com

Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab Demonstrate Continued Survival Benefit in All Subgroups in Unresectable Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Findings from the phase 3 CheckMate 743 trial indicated that patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma derived a continued overall survival benefit after being treated with nivolumab and ipilimumab. Utilizing nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the frontline setting for patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma led to a continued...
CANCER
onclive.com

Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Showcases Sustained OS Benefit in ES-SCLC

The addition of durvalumab to platinum/etoposide chemotherapy continued to demonstrate an overall survival benefit over chemotherapy alone with a favorable safety profile in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The addition of durvalumab (Imfinzi) to platinum/etoposide chemotherapy continued to demonstrate an overall survival (OS) benefit over chemotherapy alone with...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cabozantinib Demonstrates Real-World Survival Benefit in Patients With Pre-Treated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Those with advanced renal cell carcinoma whose disease was previously treated experienced long-lasting and robust overall survival following treatment with cabozantinib. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) yielded longer survival outcomes than axitinib (Inlyta) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who have previously been treated with anti-VEGF agents, according to real-world data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
onclive.com

Pembrolizumab/Axitinib Combo Demonstrates Long-Term OS Benefit in Clear Cell RCC

Patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma who received the combination of pembrolizumab and axitinib over sunitinib showed a benefit in adjusted overall survival and type and timing of subsequent therapy in a second interim analysis of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-426 study. Patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma who...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfs#Nsclc#Pacific#Ci#Phd#Eap#Os#Ecog#World Health Organization#Iiib#Pd L1
onclive.com

Dietrich Details Data and Future Research With Immunotherapy in Stage III NSCLC

Dr. Dietrich discusses the latest developments with immunotherapy and targeted therapy in stage III non–small cell lung cancer. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Caroline Seymour. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides oncology professionals with the resources and information they need to provide...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Progression-Free Survival Not Seen With Regorafenib in Advanced Chordoma

A phase 2 trial did not find a significant benefit to progression-free survival with regorafenib in patients with advanced or metastatic chrodoma. Results of the phase 2 REGOBONE study (NCT02389244) did not show a progression-free survival (PFS) benefit for patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma who were treated with regorafenib (Stivarga), according to data that was presented at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Combo May Advance Survival in Patients With Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Results of a single-arm study indicate that patients with previously treated metastatic cervical cancer may derive benefit from treatment with balstilimab plus zalifrelimab. The anti–PD-1/CTLA-4 inhibitor combination of balstilimab plus zalifrelimab (AGEN1884) elicited durable responses and notable overall survival (OS) in previously treated recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer, according to data from a single arm phase 2 trial (NCT03495882) presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Adavosertib Demonstrates Greater Progression-Free Survival in RAS-/TP53-Mutant Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Adavosertib decreased the risk of disease progression or death by 65% in patients with TP53-/RAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). A phase 2 trial found that the risk of disease progression or death decreased by 65% after treatment with adavosertib in patients with TP53-/RAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) pretreated with first-line chemotherapy, according to findings from the FOCUS4-C trial (EUDRACT 2012-005111-12), presented during the 2021 ESMO Congress.1.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Treatment with VAL-083 for Patients With GBM Shows Survival Benefit

Compared with historic controls, the use of adjuvant VAL-083 after chemoradiotherapy and temozolomide may improve outcomes for select patients with glioblastoma multiforme. Adjuvant treatment with VAL-083 following chemoradiation with temozolomide (Temodar) in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who have an unmethylated promoter of the MGMT gene led to improvement in survival and appeared safe compared with historic control, announced Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.
CANCER
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

Health officials: Delta is eating lungs of the unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another coronavirus surge is here and, because of the delta variant, it’s stronger than ever. The numbers don’t lie; hospitalizations, testing and death rates are reaching levels we haven’t seen since the worst of the pandemic last winter. Listen to this story. As one doctor put it,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AFP

France vents over submarines but alone on world stage

Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the United States due to the loss of a mega-contract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from both Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the United States, its historic ally. "When you get into a crisis like this, you better know where the exit is," he said.
WORLD
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children five to 11 years old.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

This vaccine may fight all COVID-19 variants effectively

In a recent study published in ACS Infectious Diseases, researchers found a heat-tolerant COVID-19 vaccine can fight against all current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. They showed the vaccine formulations triggered a strong immune response in mice, protected hamsters from the virus, and remained stable at 37°C for up to a month and at 100°C for up to 90 minutes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Nature.com

Multi-region exome sequencing reveals the intratumoral heterogeneity of surgically resected small cell lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a highly malignant tumor which is eventually refractory to any treatment. Intratumoral heterogeneity (ITH) may contribute to treatment failure. However, the extent of ITH in SCLC is still largely unknown. Here, we subject 120 tumor samples from 40 stage I-III SCLC patients to multi-regional whole-exome sequencing. The most common mutant genes are TP53 (88%) and RB1 (72%). We observe a medium level of mutational heterogeneity (0.30, range 0.0~0.98) and tumor mutational burden (TMB, 10.2 mutations/Mb, range 1.1~51.7). Our SCLC samples also exhibit somatic copy number variation (CNV) across all patients, with an average CNV ITH of 0.49 (range 0.02~0.99). In terms of mutation distribution, ITH, TMB, mutation clusters, and gene signatures, patients with combined SCLC behave roughly the same way as patients with pure SCLC. This condition also exists in smoking patients and patients with EGFR mutations. A higher TMB per cluster is associated with better disease-free survival while single-nucleotide variant ITH is linked to worse overall survival, and therefore these features may be used as prognostic biomarkers for SCLC. Together, these findings demonstrate the intratumoral genetic heterogeneity of surgically resected SCLC and provide insights into resistance to treatment.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UK MHRA approves Amgen’s sotorasib for non-small cell lung cancer treatment

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted approval to Amgen’s sotorasib (Lumykras) for treating adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutation. Administered as a tablet, sotorasib attaches with the KRAS G12C mutation and inactivates it, thereby hindering cell division and cancer growth.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy