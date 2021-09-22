Silva impacts thousands of people in role with Bears

Silva continued to work to support his family while attending classes at Judson. But that didn't prevent him from being fully invested in his schoolwork. "I told myself, 'If you're going to do this, it can't be half-hearted,'" Silva said. "I made sure I graduated at the top of my class; nothing less than an 'A' was going to be acceptable. I was an adult and I was mature and I had to set a good example for my own kids who were watching me go through the process. And for the people who supported me, I felt like I owed them something."