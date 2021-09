If you have a business to conduct at Great Barrington Town Hall over the next couple of months, don't be fooled, Town Hall is still open and available to provide you with the services you need. The only difference is that you will not be able to enter the building through the main entrance. The reason for this is that repairs and restoration to the building are underway as noted in a press release that was sent to us from the Town of Great Barrington.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO