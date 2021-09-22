CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Fullerton and Tollo, Italy Establish Tommy Lasorda Day

Cover picture for the articleThe signing will be done virtually at Fullerton City Hall on Sept. which is Lasorda's birthday, and a delegation from Tollo will attend the event. The City of Fullerton celebrates Tommy Lasorda, a 68-year resident of southwest Fullerton; a baseball ambassador of worldwide renown; a notable celebrity and highly recognizable personality; Member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame who earlier this year, in his own words 'went to meet the big Dodger in the sky,'" Whitaker said.

