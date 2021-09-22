Dodgers News: Fullerton and Tollo, Italy Establish Tommy Lasorda Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The widow of Dodgers legendary manager Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 91. An undated photograph of Tommy and Jo Lasorda. (Credit: Dodgers) The team confirmed Tuesday that Jo Lasorda died Monday evening at the couple’s longtime Fullerton home. There was no immediate word on a cause of death. “She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home,” the team wrote in a statement. The couple were married for 70 years. Tommy Lasorda passed away in January at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack. Jo Lasorda was born Joan Miller in Greenville, South Carolina,...

FULLERTON, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO