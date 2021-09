She starred in one of the biggest sci-fi movies of all time and then threw in the towel—all at 10 years old. In 1986, Carrie Henn starred in Aliens alongside Sigourney Weaver. In the sequel to 1979's Alien, the child actor played Newt, a young girl who is rescued amid a human-versus-alien outer space battle. But, after appearing in the film and winning an award for young actors, Henn continued to live a normal childhood and started a career well outside of the movie world as an adult.

