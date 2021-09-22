Looking Back to 1936: Statistics give insight into the mailing habits of city
Posted: 6:08 am, September 23, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Postal receipts increased an average of $2,500 per year for past three years. –Five thousand, three hundred and three persons are served regularly by the Paso Robles post office, through general delivery and post office boxes, city and rural carriers and star routes. Fifteen employees are carried on the payroll at the office, which in 1935 did a gross business of $24,505.37.pasoroblesdailynews.com
