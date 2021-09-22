Looking Back to 1936: Statistics give insight into the mailing habits of city

– On Sunday, Sept. 19, Redwings Horse Sanctuary held the grand opening and 30th anniversary celebration for their new permanent sanctuary at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. A sold out crowd of 300 people had a chance to walk through the barns and meet some of the horses, enjoy a barbecue lunch from Co-Host Cass Winery, sip on wine from Back Roads Wineries Cass, Defiance and Demeter, plus beer from Firestone Walker Brewing. They listened and danced to music from Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band, enjoyed Paradise Shaved Ice, and then supported the mission of Redwings by bidding on both silent and live auction items.

