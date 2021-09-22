CONTEST: See an Advance Screening of NO TIME TO DIE!
007 is back and you could be among the first to see him in action!. Though No Time to Die‘s release has been pushed back several times due to the pandemic, it is finally set to open wide in theatres October 8. To celebrate the suave super spy’s return That Shelf wants to send you and a friend to see it before anyone else. Advanced screenings will be taking place in Toronto and Montreal on September 28 – and we’ve got some passes to give away to each courtesy of Universal Pictures.thatshelf.com
