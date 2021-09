*Editor’s note: this story contains discussions about sexual violence, threats, and intimidation. Please read with care. A month after publicly alleging a harrowing experience with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, Jennifer Hough is continuing to share more details about the traumatic assault against Hough for which Petty was convicted in 1995, as well as allegations of recent threats and harassment against her by the celebrity couple. In a new interview on daytime talk show The Real, Hough and her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn sat down with hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton to discuss the lasting impact of the assault on her life, as well as her lawsuit against the couple.

