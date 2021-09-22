Atlantic City receives $50,000 for Trump Plaza redevelopment plan
Atlantic City has received $50,000 to help develop a plan for the site of the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Wednesday awarded eight communities throughout the state a total of $400,000. The grants will help each community create a plan to redevelop, repurpose or regreen vacant or underused retail and office spaces that have a major impact on local economic conditions, according to a news release from the agency.pressofatlanticcity.com
