Mayor, cop unions at odds on vaccine mandate

While several major federal employee unions said they won’t challenge the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate in court, some are leaving open the possibility. On September 9, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors, unless they request an exemption. Further guidance issued on September 16 says that employees must show proof of vaccination or could be subject to disciplinary measures. The reaction to the mandate from lawmakers was along party lines, with Democrats coming out in favor of it and Republicans contesting it. From unions it was a little more mixed, and that holds true especially when it comes to a possible legal challenge.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO