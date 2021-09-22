CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor, cop unions at odds on vaccine mandate

By A.D. Quig
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a little over three weeks until the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline kicks in, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says no deal is in place yet with unions representing city workers but that she won’t shift the date.

CBS New York

De Blasio Says City Prepared For School Staffing Shortages As COVID Vaccine Deadline Approaches

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty million Americans who received Pfizer’s COVID vaccine are now eligible for a booster shot, but approximately 25% of eligible Americans still have not gotten their first dose. It comes as New York City is still trying to convince some teachers and police officers to get vaccinated. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Saturday, New York City Department of Education workers without at least one dose risk losing their jobs. Millions of older and vulnerable Americans can now get Pfizer booster shots. Eligible New Yorkers quickly lined up on the Upper West Side. “It’s the smart thing to do. I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS New York

NYC Teacher, Principal Unions Warn Of School Staffing Shortages When Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect; De Blasio Says Substitutes Standing By

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City teachers and principals unions are sounding the alarm, saying schools are not prepared for expected staffing shortages next week when the Department of Education’s vaccine mandate takes effect. But Mayor Bill de Blasio says they’ve got everything under control. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, dad Matthew Diaz says he welcomes the vaccine mandate for staffers at his son’s Chelsea school and all public schools across the city. “I think it’s very important. I think the teachers should be vaccinated and keep the kids safe,” Diaz said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GovExec.com

Will Federal Employee Unions Challenge Biden’s Vaccine Mandate in Court?

While several major federal employee unions said they won’t challenge the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate in court, some are leaving open the possibility. On September 9, President Biden announced a vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors, unless they request an exemption. Further guidance issued on September 16 says that employees must show proof of vaccination or could be subject to disciplinary measures. The reaction to the mandate from lawmakers was along party lines, with Democrats coming out in favor of it and Republicans contesting it. From unions it was a little more mixed, and that holds true especially when it comes to a possible legal challenge.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Judge allows De Blasio's school vaccine mandate to proceed over union objections

New York City can proceed with a mandate requiring all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, a judge ruled Wednesday. “The state and federal courts have consistently held that a mandatory vaccine requirement does not violate substantive due process rights and properly fall within the State’s police power,” Judge Laurence Love wrote in court papers.
LAW
WPRI

Providence Firefighters Union urges state to reconsider vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Firefighters Union is expressing concerns about the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, claiming the city’s fire department stands to lose 10% of its workforce. The union is asking the state to reconsider the Oct. 1 deadline and allow surveillance testing to continue...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RiverBender.com

State Reaches First Union Agreement For Vaccine Mandate In Illinois' Congregate Facilities

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker today announced Illinois’ first union agreement requiring vaccines for certain state workers in congregate facilities. The agreement covers approximately 260 supervisory employees at the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) and the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) which are represented by VR-704. Employees must receive their first shot by October 14, 2021. Should an employee elect a two-dose vaccine, they must receive the second Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
