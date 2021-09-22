CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynabrade names global VP of sales

By The Fabricator
thefabricator.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence, N.Y.-based Dynabrade Inc., a manufacturer of portable pneumatic abrasive power tools and related accessories, has promoted Michael Saraf to the position of global vice president of sales. He has more than 25 years of experience in developing domestic and international business-to-business relationships. Saraf began his career as a distributor...

