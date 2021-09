NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind on Friday announced that Regina Fugate has been selected as a 2021-22 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Equity Fellow. Fugate, a certified teacher of the visually impaired (TVI), is a 2002 graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Vanderbilt University in 2007. She has been … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow appeared first on Nottingham MD.

NOTTINGHAM, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO