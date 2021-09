The opportunity to be a part of the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra on Hawaiʻi Island is opening this season. The deadline for the youth competition is about a month away. Because of the pandemic, auditioning remotely has never been so easy, says Maestro Brian Dollinger who is into his sixth season as conductor. He is a busy man. He divides his time between Hawaiʻi and the mainland where he conducts two other orchestras.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO