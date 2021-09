The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) regrouped after their Week 1 loss with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1), who many considered to be a Super Bowl favorite. “It’s not hyperbole to say that the Ravens’ win over the Chiefs on Sunday night might have saved their season. Only 8% of NFL teams since 1990 have made the playoffs after starting 0-2, and the Ravens are dealing with a league-high 15 players on injured reserve. But behind a dominant rushing attack and an opportunistic defense, Baltimore showed it can still reach the heights of its 14-2 season in 2019 behind Jackson and coach John Harbaugh. That’s a scary thought for the rest of the AFC, especially as the Ravens get healthier.” — C.J. Doon.

