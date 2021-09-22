CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DDA board hears presentation on possible downtown billboard

By mmkelley
lakeorionreview.com
 5 days ago

At their Sept. 14 meeting, the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors heard a presentation from Bill Rzadko, who is hoping to install a billboard at the edge of Broadway Street and Lapeer Road near the American Legion Post. Rzadko is the owner of Adrite and the billboard at the...

lakeorionreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
SacopeeValleyNews

10/5 Hiram Planning Board Public Hearings

The Hiram Planning Board will be holding three consecutive meetings on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at the Town Office. Amish Community/Abner Stoll: Requesting a conditional use permit to have a store located on Tax Map R2 Lot 10-11 To discuss the proposed solar ordinance for the Town of Hiram.
HIRAM, ME
bctv.org

Notice Of October 13th Zoning Hearing Board Public Hearings

Notice is hereby given that the City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board will conduct public hearings on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in the following matters. The proceedings will be broadcast from City Hall, located at 815 Washington Street, Reading, PA, and members of the public may participate via Zoom, or in person as circumstances allow.
READING, PA
hudsonvalley360.com

Board hears Warren Street hotel proposal

HUDSON — A Hudson bed-and-breakfast is looking to expand its business into a 10-room hotel, but the city’s planning board requested more information. Doug Huntington, an associate at BarlisWeldick Architects, acting as an agent for 26 Warren B&B, came before the planning board with a proposal to change its occupancy from R-3 to R-1 to go from a single-family home to a hotel, according to the meeting agenda. The change would be a permitted use in its commercial zone, but neighbors and board members expressed concerns Thursday.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Dda Board#The American Legion Post#Oxford#The Dda Village
KPVI Newschannel 6

County Council holds hearing on possible noise ordinance

ELKTON — The County Council debated the possibility of a new county wide noise ordinance on Tuesday. Some residents at the meeting voiced their support for noise regulations but felt the wording of the bill should be changed, arguing outdoor music venues and other commercial properties are not included in the bill.
POLITICS
corneliustoday.com

Online comments OK again at town board hearings

Sept. 23. By Dave Vieser. The Cornelius Town Board will again accept citizen comments on public hearings via email, beginning with the Monday October 4 Meeting. The town had previously accepted such email comments during the COVID crisis up until a few months ago. “The Town wants to provide this...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Mountaineer

Planning board continues hearing for subdivision proposal

Waynesville Planning Board members Monday opted to take more time to consider a project proposing to build 115 single-family homes on 32.67 acres along Sunnyside Road just east of town limits. Board members voted to continue their consideration of the proposal to Oct. 18. Several voiced concerns about its density,...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lakeorionreview.com

Window art work plan gets green light from DDA board

Over the past several months, downtown Lake Orion window art has been all the rage with Lake Orion resident Tonja Gojcaj providing the service to multiple downtown shops. Gojcaj has added flowers, fall leaves, American flags and other seasonal and holiday-themed window art, giving the downtown a pop of color and creating some excitement for downtown visitors.
LAKE ORION, MI
homenewshere.com

Board hears Economic Development Committee presentation

WILMINGTON — Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux brought updates and ideas on behalf of the whole committee for the Board of Selectmen during their Monday night meeting. In his presentation, he gave an overview of the work that the committee has done and looked forward to what’s ahead. Champoux...
WILMINGTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Planning Board hears presentation on master plan final draft

WESTBOROUGH – Members of the Westborough Master Plan Advisory Committee (MPAC) presented a final draft of the town’s master plan at a Planning Board meeting on Sept. 9. The final draft is the product of input from the 25-member Advisory Committee, made up of residents, department heads and elected officials, as well as feedback from community members over a two-year process.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Auburn Plainsman

Public Hearing | Service workers in downtown Auburn

[Listen to this episode of Public Hearing on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.]. The Auburn Plainsman · Public Hearing | Service workers in downtown Auburn. This week, Destini Ambus and My Ly spoke to a few service workers in Auburn and heard how students coming back on campus has impacted them and their businesses.
AUBURN, AL
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Library Board Holds Public Budget Hearing

WARSAW — The Warsaw Community Public Library Board of Trustees held a public budget hearing prior to its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 13. WCPL’s total operating fund for 2022 is $3,594,529; this is an increase from last year’s operating budget of about $84,000. Funding for the library’s new community outreach department is included in the 2022 budget.
WARSAW, IN
columbusunderground.com

Board to Hear Updated Plan for Worthington Site

An updated proposal for the former United Methodist Children’s Home site in Worthington will be reviewed by the city’s Architectural Review Board/Municipal Planning Commission next month. The latest plan for the 37-acre site calls for more office space and fewer residential units than a proposal from last fall that was...
WORTHINGTON, OH
wgel.com

More On Possible Downtown Developments

As representatives of the City of Greenville continue to visit boards of taxing districts in the city, more information is being learned about possible future developments in downtown Greenville. The group was at the Kingsbury Park District board meeting Monday night, presenting information about why an extension in time for...
GREENVILLE, IL
Mount Vernon News

Village of Centerburg Board of Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

The Village of Centerburg Board of Zoning Appeals hereby gives notice of a public hearing to be held on September 27th, 2021 at 6:30PM in the Village Town Hall at 49 ? East Main Street. The board will hear the application for variance of zoning code for the property located at 432 S. Hartford regarding side yard setbacks. (RESCHEDULED FROM AUGUST 23rd)
CENTERBURG, OH
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN SCHEDULED TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING

The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to conduct a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, in Room 202 at the Concordia Community Center at 802 South Gordon Street to receive input from the public on the city’s 2021-22 budget. According to a press release, presentation of...
CONCORDIA, MO
Newsbug.info

Crescent City board hears CCHS request

The village board of Crescent City conducted a meeting Sept. 13 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following present: Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Kim Rabe and Jim Sorensen. Also present was treasurer Carolyn Rapp, maintenance engineer Al Johnson and Pat Peterson, president of the Crescent City Historical Society.
POLITICS
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Tree Board Presentation Sept. 20

SYRACUSE — Over the past year and a half or so, the Syracuse Tree Board has been working with the St. Joseph River Basin Commission, ReLeaf Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Urban Forestry Commission on a grant that was received to study trees and storm water run-off in the St. Joseph River Basin.
SYRACUSE, IN
lakeorionreview.com

Orion Twp. — Proposed Ordinance Adoption Amendment to Ord. No. 154, Licensed Marihuana Facilities

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 4, 2021, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Community Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an Ordinance to provide for the regulation of Licensed Marihuana Facilities and Registered Caregiver Operations; to define words; to authorize the operation of and provide regulations for Licensed Marihuana Facilities in the Charter Township of Orion pursuant to Public Act 281 of 2016, as may be amended and initiated Law 1 of 2018, MCL 333.27951 et seq. as may be amended; to provide for an annual fee; to provide penalties for violation of this Ordinance; to provide for severability; to repeal all Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict therewith and to provide an effective date.
LAKE ORION, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy