DDA board hears presentation on possible downtown billboard

HUDSON — A Hudson bed-and-breakfast is looking to expand its business into a 10-room hotel, but the city’s planning board requested more information. Doug Huntington, an associate at BarlisWeldick Architects, acting as an agent for 26 Warren B&B, came before the planning board with a proposal to change its occupancy from R-3 to R-1 to go from a single-family home to a hotel, according to the meeting agenda. The change would be a permitted use in its commercial zone, but neighbors and board members expressed concerns Thursday.

HUDSON, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO