DDA board hears presentation on possible downtown billboard

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 4, 2021, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Community Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt an Ordinance to provide for the regulation of Licensed Marihuana Facilities and Registered Caregiver Operations; to define words; to authorize the operation of and provide regulations for Licensed Marihuana Facilities in the Charter Township of Orion pursuant to Public Act 281 of 2016, as may be amended and initiated Law 1 of 2018, MCL 333.27951 et seq. as may be amended; to provide for an annual fee; to provide penalties for violation of this Ordinance; to provide for severability; to repeal all Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict therewith and to provide an effective date.
