Dragons ripped by Wildcats in rivalry game

As far as rivalry games go, this year’s gridiron battle between Lake Orion and Oxford was a dud, with the Wildcats rolling over the Dragons, 51-27, last Friday. The loss dropped Lake Orion’s season record to 1-3 (0-2 OAA Red). There is no shortage of intensity when the two rivals meet, but this year Oxford seemed to start with more focus and a sense of urgency. The winless Wildcats kept the Dragon offense scoreless in the first half and enjoyed a two-touchdown lead at halftime.