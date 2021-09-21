Day: 21 September 2021
FEI launch Time to Beat campaign to recognise riders for their hard work The FEI have launched their Time To Beat campaign which is designed to highlight the hard work, dedication and perseverance of equestrian athletes who dedicate their lives to reaching World level sporting success. Launched at the start of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ 2021-2022 season, the cross-media campaign brings together the FEI, its Top Partner Longines and the Organising Committees of the North American League and Western European League to celebrate the human and equine athlete journey…everythinghorseuk.co.uk
Comments / 0