CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Day: 21 September 2021

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 8 days ago

FEI launch Time to Beat campaign to recognise riders for their hard work The FEI have launched their Time To Beat campaign which is designed to highlight the hard work, dedication and perseverance of equestrian athletes who dedicate their lives to reaching World level sporting success. Launched at the start of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ 2021-2022 season, the cross-media campaign brings together the FEI, its Top Partner Longines and the Organising Committees of the North American League and Western European League to celebrate the human and equine athlete journey…

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

FEI Eventing European Championship Avenches 2021 gets underway

FEI Eventing European Championship Avenches 2021 gets underway. Dutch first out of the starting blocks, Swiss get last-to-go draw – Written by Louise Parkes. The Netherlands got the number one slot when the draw for order-of-go was made at the FEI Eventing European Championships 2021 in Avenches, Switzerland. Horse and...
SPORTS
lasvegasadvisor.com

Question of the Day - 29 September 2021

I've been reading -- and enjoying very much -- Arnold Snyder's new book, Radical Blackjack. But he sure seems enamored of the Blackjack Hall of Fame. I certainly understand what an honor it was for him to be inducted in the original group and the continuing esteem when you're voted in by your peers. But I'd like a few more details about how the Hall came to be. Can you tell the history?
LAS VEGAS, NV
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships 2021 Young Horses

FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championships 2021 Young Horses. The BWP, WESTF and KWPN Studbooks shared the glory at the 2021 edition of the FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium which drew to a close with German riders claiming victory in all three categories.
ANIMALS
Vice

Juergen Teller is still passionate, provocative and not on Instagram

Juergen Teller is one of the fashion industry's most recognisable and in-demand photographers working today, with a catalogue that delights, intrigues and confuses even the most die-hard fans, and the kind of career that means his magazine stories regularly come in at over forty pages. But he is not immune to the regret of missing a shot. "I'm better now," he says, "but sometimes you're either too shy or too lazy, and then you think 'oh man, that could have been good'." With an oeuvre that spans thirty years, the remorse is presumably few and far between. His latest project, the Rizzoli-published Donkey Man and Other Stories: Editorial Works, Volume 1, comes in at 608 pages and collects over 400 photographs from the last four decades.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just In Time#Limited Edition#Rug#Fei#Top Partner Longines#Western European League
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
APPAREL
dotesports.com

What New World server is Asmongold in?

New World is finally launched, and players will be looking to decide on the right server for them and their friends to group up and adventure together. When making this decision, you’ll likely want to know what the server population will look like or if there are any large streamers joining in on the action.
VIDEO GAMES
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Holly Smith Unbeatable at Hubside Jumping

Success for Great Britain and France in major classes at Hubside Jumping Grimaud. Holly Smith fights off world class talent to take the CSI5* 1m50 class win. Guy Williams scoops second behind Frenchman, Julien Epaillard in CSI5* 1m45. The Union Jack flew in the Gulf of St Tropez as Great...
SPORTS
dotesports.com

New World starter guide: What to do first

After years of development and multiple extended beta periods, New World has finally launched. The huge MMO project from Amazon Studios has rocketed to the top of the charts on its first day, dominating the rankings on both Steam and Twitch. If you’ve made it past the queues and into...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Britain battle it out like heroes in Avenches

Britain’s eventers hold team and individual gold position in Avenches. With a true championship cross-country test set by designer Mike Etherington-Smith, today’s action was always going to be compelling viewing – and it didn’t disappoint – at the FEI Eventing European Championships in Avenches, Switzerland. By the end of 67 riders, the leaderboard had a true shake-up in both the team and individual competitions, but skillful riding from the British mean they hold the ascendency in both.
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Up and Coming Trainers to Keep an Eye On

Jockeys and the horses themselves are usually the ones who get all the attention once a race is run and the spoils are shared out, but often the people who put in the most work to make it all happen are the trainers, a profession that is renowned for being difficult to make a mark in.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Eventing superstar Andrew Nicholson hangs up his boots

Eventing superstar Andrew Nicholson hangs up his boots. Eventing superstar Andrew Nicholson (60) this week announced his retirement from top competition in favour of producing younger horses for 2* and 3* level, and sale. The notice of retirement came after he competed at Blenheim Palace International Horse trails last weekend....
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Zara Tindall heads to United States for inaugural 5 star event

Zara Tindall heads to United States for inaugural 5 star event. Granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, Zara Tindall, will head to the states alongside Olympic medalist, France’s Astier Nicolas to compete in the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, this October (2021). Held between the 14-17 October, Tindal and...
SPORTS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Isabel White’s Kuno SMH gallops off with win at NEXGEN Finals

Isabel White’s Kuno SMH gallops off with win at NEXGEN Finals. Isabel White has a serious eventing star of the future on her hands in Kuno SMH, who won the Sulby Hall Stud six-year-old event horse championship at the prestigious NEXGEN finals at Hickstead, West Sussex yesterday (23/09/2021). The Grand...
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Becky Moody’s Jagerbomb wins NEXGEN 7yr-old final

Becky Moody’s homebred Jagerbomb wins NEXGEN 7yr-old championship final. Becky Moody rides away with a first and third in NEXGEN seven-year-old championship final. Becky Moody’s homered gelding, Jagerbomb scooped the NEXGEN seven-year-old dressage championship final at Hickstead on Friday 24th September, riding away with a final mark of nine and an impressive £2,000. Sara-Jane Lanning and Hawtins lyric came in second with 8.26, with Moody also taking third place with Jo Cooper’s Electron x Diamond Hit gelding Jack Diamond, finishing on 7.94.
ANIMALS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Re-Training Racehorses for Nihi Sumba

Carol Sharpe is known as the horse whisperer of Nihi as a result of her incredible work retraining the islands racehorses for the hotels incredible beach and trail rides around the remote island – an hour off the coast of Bali. This month, Phoebe Oliver of Oliver Relations caught up with Carol to talk more on how she got involved in this very interesting career, and lifestyle.
ANIMALS
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy 500 High ‘Mist Stone’ to Debut Next Week

A new Adidas Yeezy 500 High colorway is on the way and it appears that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. According to the Yeezy Insider @Yeezymafia, the “Mist Stone” iteration of the popular Kanye West-designed shoe will hit stores next month. The image of the shoe shared by the account shows an off-white neoprene upper that’s combined with premium suede overlay panels in gray. Adding a touch of contrast is a stealthy black tongue, matching sock liner, and bungee cord-styled shoelaces. Completing the look is a sail adiPrene+ cushioning that provides...
APPAREL
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Saddle Fitting: Are most horses lefties?

Saddle fitting – the perils of putting symmetrical saddles on asymmetrical horses. We were not surprised to learn 60% of the horses in our 490 horse retrospective study had larger measurements on the left side of their withers,” says Dr. Katrina Merkies, researcher and associate professor at the University of Guelph.
ANIMALS
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: September 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
deltanewsweb.com

Photo of the day September 16

Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: September 20, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy