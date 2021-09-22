Zimmer Gets a Wee Bit of Shade from Beloved Vikings TE

There are only a few things that you can really count on in this life. (1) As far back as our existence has been been documented, the sun has risen from the east and it has set in the west. (2) The farther north you travel, the colder the climate will become. And (3) Minnesota Vikings’ place kickers will always miss field goals when they matter most. But there’s one thing that can never be guaranteed and that’s the mood of Vikings’ head coach, Mike Zimmer.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO