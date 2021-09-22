CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zimmer Gets a Wee Bit of Shade from Beloved Vikings TE

By Vikings Territory
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the eight seasons of Mike Zimmer’s leadership in Minnesota, the Vikings, via points allowed, are the NFL’s sixth-best defensive team, allowing 20.9 points per game. Prior to Zimmer’s arrival in 2014, the eight seasons before his tenure showcased the NFL’s 21st-best defense in terms of points allowed (2006-2013). Zimmer transformed the Vikings into a defense-first team — and he did it with a climb of 15 spots in the NFL’s pecking order.

