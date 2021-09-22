CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search and rescue expert talks challenges in the manhunt for Brian Laundrie

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement agencies continue their search for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance, reports CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan. Authorities found Petito's body in Wyoming, and ruled her death a homicide. Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, joins CBSN to discuss the challenges in finding the 23-year-old man.

