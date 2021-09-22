Search and rescue expert talks challenges in the manhunt for Brian Laundrie
Law enforcement agencies continue their search for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance, reports CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan. Authorities found Petito's body in Wyoming, and ruled her death a homicide. Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, joins CBSN to discuss the challenges in finding the 23-year-old man.www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 3