CCAC assistant professor of Mechatronics named Engineering Unleashed Fellow
PITTSBURGH—Community College of Allegheny County Assistant Professor of Mechatronics Dr. Justin Starr has been named an Engineering Unleashed Fellow for 2021. The designation recognizes leadership in undergraduate engineering education. A select group of 27 individuals from higher education institutions across the country have been named Fellows this year. Each fellowship is accompanied by recognition, advanced project work, funding and community with other Fellows.www.ccac.edu
