SOUTH DEERFIELD — Those who are looking for a change in hair stylist have another option in town. Hair Apothecary, a salon, opened in mid-April at 4A Sugarloaf St. Danielle Sullivan-Beck, Hair Apothecary’s co-owner, said she was driving to work in Amherst one day when she saw a “for rent” sign in the window in South Deerfield. Sullivan-Beck and her cousin, Jaime Young, were both looking to move on from their current hair salon positions and took the plunge as business partners.

DEERFIELD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO