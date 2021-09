ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The first play of the season was a dud for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ special teamers. It took the unit three quarters to more than make up for it. A blocked punt returned for a scoop-and-score touchdown was one of the major plays of the Steelers’ 23-16 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Offseason free-agent signee Miles Killebrew’s block of a Matt Haack punt was picked up by Ulysees Gilbert III, who waltzed into the end zone with 9 minutes, 49 seconds left in the game to give the Steelers a 10-point lead.

