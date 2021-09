It's really weird to think about it, as inept as our offenses were for a few years, we never managed to get shutout. We came close a few times the 0-0 tie, the 01 Pitt game (where we scored only off of a blocked FG return), or the 07 LSU game where we burned TT's redshirt so that he could show LSU an offense they hadn't prepared and score one touchdown. But nobody ever managed to shutout even the most inept of our offenses.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO