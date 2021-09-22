CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waaaaait, Wait… Iowans Say a National Treasure is our Worst Attraction?!

By Johnny Marks
So, this is odd. Iowans voted a popular tourist attraction known nationwide (and in many foreign countries) because it's associated with a popular sport and classic film as the worst tourist attraction in the state! Yes, I'm talking about the Field of Dreams site... The very sight that hosted an actual (and highly rated) Major League Baseball game this year. I KNOW, I am still in shock, too. I need to sit down, you might have to as well.

