5G is all about consumers / 5G is all about enterprises – it’s all the same, says Vodafone

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the end, 5G is all about the consumer. Except it is not; most of the innovation will come in the enterprise space. That appeared to be the conclusion of a panel session at 5G World in London today, which represented a first foray back into a physical conference setting for many visitors. The event, established as a key date in the UK telecoms calendar in the years prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, seemed buzzy, but smaller perhaps, almost like an IoT shindig from 2018.

