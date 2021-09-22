The fall items we’re putting in our Trader Joe’s shopping carts

OK, remember when we all thought Trader Joe's Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce was exciting? Yeah, well that was so three months ago. The affordable grocer just dropped a brand-new seasonally themed item, and it's enough to take your pasta to the next level. Introducing the Trader Joe's Pumpkin (!) Alfredo Sauce. Proving that you really can have the best of both worlds (hello, pumpkin, how are you, alfredo?), this creamy pasta perfector is said to have a thicker consistency than the traditional alfredo sauce, but luckily it doesn't have an overwhelming pumpkin flavor. According to reviewers on social media, it almost tastes like a light tomato alfredo sauce, which is nice when you're cooking for someone who doesn't want an overload of pumpkin (which to that we say, "c'mon, it's fall!"). A TJ's fan noted that "you can taste the cheese blend which mixes nicely with the 'tomato' flavor and as always the hint of black pepper is delish."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO