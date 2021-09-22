CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first NFT marketplace for museums is coming—launched right here in Baton Rouge

By Julia-Claire Evans
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePass It Down, a digital storytelling company based in Baton Rouge, is creating the first online NFT marketplace for museums, archives and other cultural institutions. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are one-of-a-kind digital items that can be bought, sold and traded online. NFTs can include pieces of digital art, videos or audio clips. The marketplace, called Iconic Moments, will allow anyone to purchase a variety of NFTs, including photos, videos and radio clips, from these institutions. However, through Iconic Moments, cultural organizations will retain original pieces, and limited-edition NFTs generated from the original piece will be sold.

