The L In Horseheads hosts August Burns Red “Leveler” Anniversary Tour

It’s been almost two years without any live music and some venues were being forced to close their doors for good. Fortunately, there have been new ones opening up. In Horseheads, NY, located in Chemung County, a new venue has arisen called The L, and its owner, Adam Bunce who is the organizer of iMatter Festival on September 16th, kicked off a show that did just that. It was only fitting to bring August Burns Red Leveler 10 year anniversary tour to be the first act, they were accompanied by Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths To Flame.