Cop26: Join The Independent’s free virtual event on the UN climate summit with Ed Miliband and Tom Steyer

By Daisy Dunne
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

It is just weeks until leaders from across the globe will gather in Glasgow for the major UN climate summit Cop26 .

The event is widely seen as the most important UN climate meeting since Paris in 2015, when countries agreed to the aspiration of keeping global temperatures at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.

The latest analysis shows that countries are still far from meeting that goal. A recent UN review found that countries’ current climate commitments would see global greenhouse gas emissions increase by 16 per cent by 2030, when compared to 2010 levels.

For the world to be on track to meeting the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C aspiration, emissions would need to fall by 45 per cent by 2030.

As the main host of Cop26, the UK has a unique responsibility to ensure that countries come forward with tougher plans that can help get the world on track for meeting its climate goals, experts say.

However, they also warn that the UK’s climate leadership is being put at risk by political inertia , a plan for a new coal mine in Cumbria and further oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

To discuss all this and more, The Independent is hosting a free online event with leading climate voices.

The virtual discussion will be led by Daisy Dunne and Louise Boyle, The Independent ’s climate correspondents based in London and New York, respectively.

Panelists include:

  • Ed Miliband , UK’s shadow business secretary
  • Tom Steyer , US businessman and environmentalist
  • Adam Garley , WaterAid’s country director for Mozambique

The event will be held on Zoom from 6.30-7.30pm BST (1.30-2.30pm EST) on Tuesday 19 October – sign up for free here .

The Independent

The Independent

