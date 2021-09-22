Lufkin Business Amasses over 7 Million Tik Tok Views with ‘Satisfying’ Video

This is the time of the year that kids should be in school getting an education, but for some Texas kids, that's just not the case because they are considered missing. During the month of August 2021, 42 children between the ages of birth to 18 went missing from Texas. These children are not at home with their parents right now as they should be. The families with these missing children are hurting, aching and wondering where their child is because they're not home right now.

