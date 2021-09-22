Stephen A Smith Prefers Kyler Murray Over Russell Wilson

As with any sporting event, the hot takes were flying the day after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a thrilling 34-33 victory in their home opener at State Farm Stadium.

One of those hot takes, from ESPN and First Take host Stephen A Smith, caused quite a stir the day following the game by saying he would rather have Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Shockingly, I'm gonna tell you Kyler Murray," Smith said.

"And I'm fully aware of the greatness of Russell Wilson. He's a future Hall of Famer as far as I'm concerned. He's carried the Seahawks franchise on his back. I love me some Russell Wilson. He is special.

"But Kyler Murray, ladies and gentlemen, he's putting everybody on notice. He's 24-years-old . . . I'm looking at this dude just making things happen . . . I think Kyler Murray has put us all on notice. It's a new day, and he is coming."

You can watch the full clip down below:

While it's not always surprising to hear this take from fans in the Red Sea, Smith becomes one of the few in the national media spotlight to believe Murray has overtaken Wilson, a continual presence in the conversation of best quarterbacks in the league.

On Sunday, Murray became the first player in NFL history with at least three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games of a season.

It was also Murray’s second career game with 400 or more passing yards, three or more passing touchdowns and one or more rushing touchdowns. He joins Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers as the only players in NFL history to accomplish that feat twice.