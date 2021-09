The Ole Miss Women’s tennis team opened up their season at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic over the weekend where two Rebels had their tournament runs cut short. Sabina Machovlana made a name for herself during her tournament run, as she was able to win her first three single sets. This earned her a slot in the quarterfinals where she ultimately fell short. Machovlana, the top seed in singles, fell to No. 7 University of Southern California’s Naomi Chang in two sets that both started with Machovlana finding herself in a hole.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO