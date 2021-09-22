CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Nokia G50 is yet another Snapdragon 480 phone from HMD Global

By Habeeb Onawole
gizmochina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just a few days ago that HMD Global announced it has a launch event scheduled for October 6. You’d expect that any product announcement it has planned will be unveiled on that day but that isn’t the case as the manufacturer has unveiled a new smartphone today – the Nokia G50.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Check out the leaked specs and renders of the upcoming Nokia G50 5G

Back with a rather familiar design is HMD Global whose upcoming Nokia G50 5G has been laid bare by a serial leaker with renders, specifications, and pricing on show. Packing in a big 6.82-inch HD+ display, the Nokia G50 5G offers a modest hardware list for around the €260 (~$306) mark that one might expect better, although HMD Global is promising two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for the device.
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Nokia G50 specs leaked ahead of launch, still with 5G

This month of September started with us mentioning the Nokia G50 would be coming as an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone is almost ready as Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shares the specs and features of the upcoming phone. The Nokia G50 comes with a decent 6.82-inch with IPS screen with 1640 x 720 pixel resolution. There is a side fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, dual SIM support, 4GB RAM, and 128GB onbaord storage. It runs on Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapdragon#Hmd Global#Smartphone#Android 11#Nokia G Series#Nordic#Super Night Selfie#Usb C#Nfc#Bluetooth 5 0
notebookcheck.net

The Galaxy S21 FE will not launch with the Snapdragon 888 globally

Samsung is still sitting on the Galaxy S21 FE, having brought the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 to market this quarter so far instead. While it is evident that Samsung plans to release a Snapdragon 888 edition of the Galaxy S21 FE, it was unclear if this would be the only SoC on offer this year. For context, Samsung sells the Galaxy S20 FE with an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in others.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Snapdragon 695G could give mid-range phones a gaming boost

For almost three quarters straight, MediaTek has managed to wrest the crown from Qualcomm in the mobile application processor (AP) market. Part of its winning strategy is to throw everything it has on a wall and see which ones stick, mostly targeting mid-range phones in both 5G and LTE categories. Qualcomm, of course, hasn’t been absent there, and its upcoming Snapdragon 600 series chips are clearly its latest attempt to reclaim its throne in that mid-tier market, especially when it comes to gaming.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Nokia G50 5G appears on FCC, gets battery capacity confirmed

Nokia G50 5G renders and specs leaked several weeks ago, and now the phone is certified with the FCC with the listing confirming some more details. The G50 will indeed support 5G connectivity, and the battery will be 4,850 mAh - exactly the same capacity as previously reported. The FCC...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Sonim Technologies vs. Nokia: Which Ultra-Rugged Mobile Phone Manufacturer is a Better Choice?

The demand for ultra-rugged phones has grown in recent years, given their durability compared to regular phones. This growing demand should incentivize makers of these phones to upgrade user interfaces and manufacture 5G-enabled devices to offer a better user experience. We think both Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) should benefit from the sector tailwinds. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Nokia Corporation (NOK), which is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, and Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) in San Mateo, Calif., are well-known ultra-rugged phone manufacturers worldwide. NOK is engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. It serves communications service providers, governments, large enterprises, and consumers. SONM manufactures and designs mobile phones and accessories, primarily for wireless carriers, and sells ruggedized phones, barcode scanners, and accessories through international distribution channels. The company serves transportation and logistics, construction, manufacturing, facilities management, energy and utility, and public sectors.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Android Authority

HMD Global may reveal a Nokia branded tablet on October 6

HMD Global has announced plans to introduce at least one new device on October 6. The new product could be a Nokia-branded tablet. If so, it would be the first such product in several years with the Nokia name. HMD Global is joining the list of mobile device companies with...
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Nokia G50 initial review: Big battery on a budget

(Pocket-lint) - Since relaunching as a HMD Global brand, Nokia has gone gung-ho in the affordable phone market releasing several accessible Android phones each year as it seeks to cover pretty much every price segment under £300. For 2021 it shifted its strategy somewhat and came up with three ranges....
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

HMD Global to hold an event on October 6, Nokia G50 incoming

Mark your calendars as HMD Global just confirmed a new product launch event set for October 6. The accompanying press image shows a few feature phones and smartphones next to a big box which is likely for a tablet. If the rumors are true we should see the debut of the Nokia G50 5G smartphone and T20 Android tablet among others.
TECHNOLOGY
ausdroid.net

Could HMD Global/Nokia be launching a new tablet?

HMD Global, the powerhouse brand behind the Nokia smartphones, had overnight put a tweet out advising they are holding a launch event on the 6th October 2021. Within the tweeted picture, it would seem that there could be indeed a larger device, possibly a tablet alongside possible further new update Nokia devices.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Motorola is preparing yet another impressive budget smartphone

Motorola's recipe for success nowadays seems pretty simple. Instead of pointlessly trying to challenge the likes of Apple and Samsung in the high-margin but far too competitive high-end smartphone market, the Lenovo-owned company is almost entirely focused on the low to mid-end segment, giving customers virtually unlimited options at a variety of different price points.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Nokia G50 release: 6.82-inch HD+ display, SD 480, and 48MP camera, priced at ~RM1256

Yesterday, HMD had unveiled a new device which is the Nokia G50. The device is now available for pre-order and the price tag is USD299.99 (~RM1256). There are two colour variants which include Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ V-notch display, Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Besides that, there is a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 512GB.
NFL
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 scores way too low for a Snapdragon 895 phone on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is reportedly the worst-selling Galaxy S lineup in recent years. Hence, Samsung is said to bring huge improvements with the Galaxy S22 series to lure in buyers. But unfortunately, the initial reports about these upcoming phones say otherwise. Just like the previous models, the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Nokia may launch new phones, tablets on October 6

Nokia will throw a gathering early next month. HMD Global-licensed Nokia Mobile. posted a teaser on Twitter, indicating that the first smartphone in a new product category will be unveiled on October 6, 2021. If the rumors are true we should see the debut of the Nokia G50 5G smartphone and T20 Android tablet among others.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Nokia G50 smartphone gets official

HMD Global has announced the launch of their latest smartphone, the Nokia G50 and the handset is available in the UK from today. The new Nokia G50 comes with a 6.82 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 mobile processor. The device...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy