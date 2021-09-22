CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

By Chad Childers
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Friday (Sept. 24) marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's Nevermind album, largely considered to be the album that launched the grunge era. The record was of course bolstered by "Smells Like Teen Spirit," a song that seemingly turned the music world as most knew it at the time on its ear. But even though it turned out to be a massive hit, Dave Grohl says he didn't see it coming.

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ at 30: The Inside Story of the Album’s ‘Overnight’ Success

Every person who worked on Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” released 30 years ago today, says that the album basically broke itself, almost immediately taking on a life of its own in a way that could never have been planned — “Get out of the way and duck” was a phrase that record company executives said often at the time. But dozens of people were working at the top of their respective games to make sure that the band was heard and seen. Nirvana — Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl — did not come out of nowhere, as many seemed to think...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
940wfaw.com

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters Have Never ‘Felt Cool’

Foo Fighters fans heap high praise on the band, and they've certainly had their share of commercial success, but lead singer Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone, “I don’t know if we’ve ever felt cool.” In fact, early on Grohl says people were against the idea of a post-Nirvana band, including some of his friends.
MUSIC
1045wjjk.com

Dave Grohl Reflects On Writing A Book ‘The Storyteller’

Dave Grohl has reflected on writing a book in a new trailer for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Now let’s face it, Dave could write an entire book about the band Scream. He could write an entire book about his time in Nirvana. But his idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Stereogum

Watch The Trailer For Dave Grohl’s New Book The Storyteller

In a couple weeks, Dave Grohl is releasing his first book, The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music. It’s the latest in a series of nostalgia-focused projects that the Foo Fighters leader has been a part of this year — see his tour van life documentary What Drives Us and From Cradle To Stage, the TV show he made with his mom. Today, Grohl has released a trailer for The Storyteller, which features some old home videos and Grohl talking about why he finally decided to write a memoir: “My life flashes before my eyes every single day. And in writing this book, I’ve tried to capture those moments as best I can.” Watch below.
MUSIC
NME

Dave Grohl hints the next Foo Fighters album may be “an insane prog-rock record”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has shared a first hint at new music from the band, teasing that their next album could be “an insane prog-rock record.”. The band released 10th studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ back in February, and are currently touring it around the United States at fully vaccinated arena shows.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells Like Teen Spirit#Groove#For The Record#Nme#Mtv Video Music Awards
wvli927.com

Dave Grohl Posts Video Teaser For Upcoming Memoir

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has posted the online teaser for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which drops on October 5th. In the clip, Grohl sheds light on how he chose the stories to spotlight in the book, while revealing that it was only during lockdown that he finally discovered his passion for writing.
MUSIC
news-shield.com

Dave Grohl had 'challenge' to keep memoir short

Dave Grohl's "biggest challenge" in writing his memoir was keeping it short. The Foo Fighters frontman - who will release 'The Storyteller' next month - was keen to show fans what his life is like as a high-profile musician but admitted he's done so much in his life, it would have been easy for him to spread his tales across a number of books, each covering different parts of his career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
95.5 KLAQ

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Nirvana song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
ELECTIONS
hennemusic.com

Dave Grohl previews new memoir The Storyteller

Dave Grohl is sharing a preview to his forthcoming memoir, “The Storyteller.”. Due October 5 via Dey Street Books., the project sees the lifelong rocker sharing moments from his life story – from childhood through his time with the Washington, DC punk band Scream, the global success and downfall of Nirvana, starting anew with Foo Fighters, and recording and performing alongside music icons through the years.
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Dave Grohl Rolls Out Book Tour Appearances

Tickets are now on sale for Dave Grohl's four-city book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, which is set for release on October 5th. Tickets are limited to two per transaction and each ticket purchased includes a copy of Grohl's new autobiography.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dave Grohl announces book tour

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller – Live! hits four cities this fall. Dave Grohl has announced The Storyteller – Live!, an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see and hear him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Stops include London, New York City, Washington DC and a pair of shows in Los Angeles this fall. Tickets on sale at 5 pm GMT/noon ET/9 am PT via Ticketmaster.
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

DAVE GROHL — THE STORYTELLER — LIVE!

Join Dave Grohl for an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his eagerly anticipated first ever book to life. Tickets are on sale TODAY at 9am PT/12pmET/5pm GMT for DAVE GROHL — THE STORYTELLER — LIVE!. Out October 5 via Dey Street Books and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92.9 Jack FM

Watch Dave Grohl Crack Up While Foo Fighters Perform With Dancing Mascots

Foo Fighters have welcomed many a guest onstage over the years, but probably not many with the moves that their guests onstage at Dreamforce 21 provided yesterday (Sept. 21). As can be seen in video below, Dave Grohl and his bandmates were flanked by a group of costumed mascots getting their groove on throughout their performance of "All My Life."
MUSIC
NME

Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’: 10 things you never knew about the iconic music video

An earlier version of this piece was published in August 2015. Today marks the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’ – a snarling slab of grunge that flung the band into superstardom. The album went on to influence all manner of artists into the present day – from St. Vincent and Lorde, to Yungblud and Sam Fender – and one track in particular became the unofficial anthem for disenfranchised kids everywhere in the early ’90s.
MUSIC
The Spokesman-Review

Smells like a classic album: Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ changed the sonic game 30 years ago

Exceeding the hype in the music industry is rare. Weeks before Nirvana’s “Nevermind” dropped on Sept. 24, 1991, the buzz was ubiquitous. “Are you familiar with the Nirvana album?” Courtney Love asked me just before “Nevermind” was released. Love gushed about the album and Cobain, calling him a saint and salt of the earth. Love went on ad nauseum about “Nevermind.”
MUSIC
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy