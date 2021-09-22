CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugees Announce Reunion Tour

By Ioana Onofrei
uncrazed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugees have announced an international reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album, The Score. One of the members, rapper Lauryn Hill, has taken to her Instagram to release a video of the dates for the tour. Lauryn stated in an interview with Billboard about the decision to...

