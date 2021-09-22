CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Apple bars Epic's 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Apple Inc has blacklisted "Fortnite" from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Epic may not benefit from Apple's App Store changes

"Fortnite" creator Epic Games' Apple lawsuit failed to level the walls of the App Store, though it did leave some cracks in Apple's fortress. Yes, but: The modest changes Apple now has to make are more likely to benefit other iOS developers than to help Epic itself, unless the game-maker backs down from an all-or-nothing approach.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Epic Games Appealing Fortnite Lawsuit Against Apple

Last week, a judge ruled in the case of Epic Games v Apple, and the results were a mixed bag. On one hand, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple needs to allow publishers the option of making in-app purchases through additional methods, which is exactly what Epic Games wanted in the first place. However, the judge also found that Epic Games did not provide sufficient evidence that Apple is a monopoly, and ruled that Epic must pay Apple $3.65 million in damages for violating terms of service. While this would seem to be a big win for Epic Games, the company isn't happy with the outcome. In a document obtained by The Verge, Epic Games, Inc. revealed its plans to fight the ruling.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Epic Games to Appeal Federal Decision in Apple’s App Store Monopoly Case

Adam Kovacevich, CEO Chamber of Progress, joined Cheddar’s ‘Opening Bell’ to discuss the rulings made in Epic Games v. Apple. A federal judge disagreed with Epic’s claim that Apple runs a monopoly through its app store but agreed with the game developer that Apple must allow third-party payment processing. Epic says it will appeal the decision and according to Kovacevich, “Epic has been pushing legislation in state capitals and in the federal government that would essentially change the App Store rules all together.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Reuters#The App Store
Hot Hardware

Epic's Tim Sweeney Explodes After Apple Refuses To Allow Fortnite Back Into The App Store

A court ruling earlier this month wasn't a decisive victory for either Apple or Epic Games regarding the pair's legal battle over App Store payments. While Epic scored a win in allowing app developers to choose alternative payment methods for in-app purchases, it also had to pay Apple 30 percent of its revenues for directing iOS users to the Epic Direct Payment System.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Fortnite has been blacklisted off the App Store for up to 5 years as Apple refuses to cooperate with Epic Games

Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games has now tweeted email conversations between them and Apple that have revealed Apple’s reluctance of allowing Epic to operate on the App Store again, despite saying that they would be willing to welcome Epic back to the App Store if they play by Apple’s rules. Fortnite continues to be blacklisted off the App Store amidst the ongoing feud.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Gazette

Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google will take a smaller cut when customers buy software from other vendors on its cloud marketplace, CNBC reported on Sunday. The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. https://cnb.cx/2XZp7ep. "Our goal...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Headed to The Office? These 10 Tools Will Make Your Commute Feel Faster

As cities all over the world begin to open up after Covid-19, one fact of life has begun to reappear in the lives of millions of people: commutes. Getting to and from work, whether it’s by bus, train, or car, is a fact of life, and it can get pretty boring, if not annoying. A recent study released U.S. Census Bureau found that the average citizen spends roughly one hour commuting every day — a new record. To help ease you back into your routine, we’ve found 10 pieces of gear that’ll keep you entertained, comfortable, and safe during your trips...
AMAZON
MarketWatch

Roku stock dips after Wells Fargo downgrade

Shares of Roku Inc. are down 2.5% in premarket trading Friday after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight. He also lowered his price target to $350 from $488. While Cahall still thinks that Roku has a "long runway" to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU), he said that this opportunity is now better understood by investors and thus reflected in many estimates. He noted that Roku's ARPU beat for the second quarter "slowed a lot" relative to the first quarter. In addition, he worries that the competitive landscape from players like Amazon.com Inc. , Alphabet Inc. , and Comcast Corp. is picking up, and Roku came up short with its active account net additions in the most recent quarter. This could suggest that Roku's "valuation is more constrained, especially if net adds aren't accelerating," Cahall wrote. His downgrade comes a day after a Guggenheim analyst upgraded the stock, citing the company's international potential. Roku shares have lost 21% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
STOCKS
Page Six

Elon Musk and Grimes break up after three years together

Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The SpaceX founder confirmed that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, the epically named X Æ A-Xii Musk. “We are semi-separated...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy