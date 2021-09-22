CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Goes Back to Country Roots And Performs Dolly Parton

By Betty Wales-Hulbert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X performed Dolly Parton’s Jolene on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge. He also performed Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and two further tracks from his new album Montero, Dead Right Now and That’s What I Want. “This song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know? I...

TVLine

Lil Nas X Hits the Showers for Steamy MTV VMAs Performance — Watch

Lil Nas X‘s performance at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards took viewers back to Montero State Prison for another arresting experience. The hip-hop visionary was joined by collaborator Jack Harlow on the 2021 VMAs stage for a wild performance of “Industry Baby,” the latest hit off Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, which officially drops on Friday, Sept. 17. The duo was introduced by Billy Porter, dripping in gold.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lil Nas X Puts On a Whole Show For His MTV VMAs Performance of "Industry Baby"

Lil Nas X knows how to put on a show, and his latest performance is further proof of that. On Sunday night, the 22-year-old rapper teamed up with Jack Harlow for the first live performance of their song "Industry Baby." After kicking things off with an entire marching band, Lil Nas X ditched his drum-major uniform and performed on stage. He later ditched the rest of his clothes as he performed a quick snippet of "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)."
MUSIC
NME

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton among the TIME 100 list for 2021

Time magazine has revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world – the 2021 list includes Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton. The annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world was published yesterday (September 15) – with each individual in the list receiving a lengthy tribute from a person of similar influence.
CELEBRITIES
Time

Dolly Parton

Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? I never have. Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career—she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values. At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian. She’s also the world’s most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she’s known as a saintly, even godlike, figure.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Album: Lil Nas X ‘Montero’

Lil Nas X finally gives birth to his long-awaited debut album, Montero. For his first bundle of joy, Nas X includes the chart-topping hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)“, the Jack Harlow-standout “Industry Baby”, and the most personal record, “Sun Goes Down“. At 15 tracks, the “Old Town Road”...
MUSIC
The Independent

MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X fans herald rapper’s ‘instantly iconic’ awards ceremony speech and performance

Lil Nas X sent fans wild with a spectacular appearance at last night’s (12 September) MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.The “Old Town Road” rapper gave a live performance his track “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow and a full marching band, also picking up three awards on the night, including Video of the Year.In his acceptance speech for the night’s biggest prize, Nas said: “First, I want to say thank you to the gay agenda! Let’s go, gay agenda!”Fans reacted enthusiastically to the moment, and to the artist’s bombastic rendition of “Industry Baby”.“Lil Nas X is the future. What an...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lil Nas X’s Montero Promotion is Practically Performance Art

Lil Nas X is having the “best week of [his] life right now.” Yesterday on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, he recounted the dizzying ascent of the past few days: his first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala, winning Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, and celebrating his baby shower. It’s all leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated debut album Montero, and the record rollout proves once again why Lil Nas X is the undeniable ruler of the internet. There are billboards. There’s an early 90s-style talk show, in which he plays himself, the host, and presumably every other character in the video. And there are contractions — as in, labor contractions, following the online storyline he’s crafted about being pregnant. The birth, of course, will be Montero, at midnight on September 17.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Lil Nas X Perform a Dark Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X went back to his country roots by covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on the BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lil Nas X joins a lengthy group of artists, including the White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, Sisters of Mercy, and Olivia Newton-John to tackle Parton’s classic. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Lil Nas X Puts a New Spin on Dolly Parton's Classic 'Jolene'

Lil Nas X delivered a stunning reimagining of Dolly Parton's classic hit "Jolene" during a recent performance on BBC Radio One's Live Lounge. With his baritone twang, the Atlanta-raised rapper and singer-songwriter captured the longing and heartache of someone caught in a triangle of love and lust. "This song is...
MUSIC
The Independent

Fans react to Lil Nas X’s ‘unique’ cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene

Fans on social media have been reacting after Lil Nas X performed what they said was a “unique cover” of Dolly Parton’s Jolene.Lil Nas X appeared on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge today (21 September) and performed album title track, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, along with two further tracks from the album, “Dead Right Now” and “That’s What I Want”.After this, X’s surprise cover was of Parton’s iconic 1974 hit, “Jolene”.Speaking about his choice, Lil Nas X said: “I chose this because I feel like this song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know? “I like...
MUSIC
NPR

Lil Nas X, 'Jolene'

This had to happen. Lil Nas X wraps his salty baritone around the ascending scale that Dolly Parton made indelible and history shifts (again) to accommodate his world-conquering charm. Here is the logical end of the arc that began with "Old Town Road," a song that undid country music's seemingly intractable conservatism with the careless force of a stream overflowing its banks, and which kept building with every outrageous video and deeply sincere self-revelation as Montero Lamar Hill simply kept insisting on being himself.
MUSIC
Popculture

Watch Lil Nas X Cover One of Dolly Parton's Biggest Hits

Lil Nas X is stretching back over to the country lane, covering Dolly Parton's iconic 1973 hit "Jolene" during an appearance at the. BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge following the release of his debut album Montero. During the appearance, in which he also performed "Dead Right Now," "That's What I Want" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" off the new album, he delivered a stunning version of Parton's song into a rhinestone-covered microphone.
MUSIC
Lantern

Album review: Lil Nas X delivers vulnerable performance on ‘MONTERO’

Record-breaking and award-winning artist Lil Nas X finally released his highly anticipated debut album, “MONTERO,” Friday. Featuring some of the biggest names in popular music such as Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, this tracklist is completely different from other artists’ debuts in how polished it is. The tracks on this album are generally concise and to the point, with 15 tracks adding up to just over 41 minutes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
uncrazed.com

Lil Nas X Hints At Lizzo Collaboration

Lil Nas X has revealed that he is talking to Lizzo about a possible collaboration and that he thinks one will “definitely happen” soon. The rapper confirmed that he intends to work with Lizzo on a new track during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. “I was actually...
CELEBRITIES

