2021 Residential Fall Clean Up Schedule

The following are the dates for the City of Norman Residential Fall Clean Up:

October 02 Residential customers who have Monday polycart service

October 09 Residential customers who have Tuesday polycart service

October 16 Residential customers who have Wednesday polycart service

October 23 Residential customers who have Thursday polycart service

October 30 Residential customers who have Friday polycart service

Household items (ex: couch, chair, mattresses) must be out by 7:30 a.m., on designated Saturday.

The above schedule also applies to rural customers. Items should not be placed at the curb earlier than one week before scheduled collection day. If items are placed out more than one week before scheduled pick up date, this could result in a City of Norman Code violation and a fine can and will be issued to the violator.

Yard waste is not collected as a fall cleanup item. Yard waste that meets size requirements can be taken to the Compost Facility. Larger limbs and trunks can be taken to the Transfer Station. Other items not collected may include; remodeling or demolition debris such as broken concrete, bricks, lumber, sheetrock, shingles or junk cars, or any hazardous waste such as chemicals, tires, batteries, paints, refrigerators or any items with Freon, etc.. Any items containing Freon must have the Freon properly captured by a certified technician. Only with the proper tag identifying that the Freon has been removed, will the items be accepted.

Polycarts, wagons, wheelbarrows, etc., are not to be used as containers for clean up items.

The Transfer Station at 3901 S. Chautauqua will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free on these Saturdays for any Norman sanitation customer, so you may haul your own if you wish. Remember to take a current City of Norman Utility bill when you go.

Remodel, Demolition or Construction Debris is not considered part of the Fall Clean Up and will be accepted at the Transfer Station at the standard gate rate.

For those residents in the rural area, there will also be containers set up to dispose of items on Saturday, October 9, at the following locations:

American Legion – 156th NE and State Hwy 9.

Alameda Market – 7500 Alameda St

These locations are for Norman residents with City of Norman trash service. Please show proof of residency with a copy of your City of Norman trash bill.