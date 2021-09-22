CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, Oklahoma

September 24 – National Preparedness Month & Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Event at Sooner Mall

 5 days ago

National Preparedness Month (NPM) is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

On September 24 from 12- 6:00 pm, Norman Emergency Management along with several preparedness partners will be available at the Sooner Mall in Norman. Representatives of the Medical Reserve CORPS, The Norman Library System, Envision Success for Veterans, Fruit of the Womb (ultrasound and holistic health spa), The South Canadian Amateur Radio Society (SCARS), Norman ADA Coordinator and Emergency Management will be available to discuss preparedness and family resilience during disasters.

During the rest of September, Norman Emergency Management will be asking for assistance to identify outdoor warning sirens that are not functioning properly. SCARS members assist in monitoring the sirens functionality, if you would like to assist you can “Adopt a Pole” and be given access to report on your pole at the SCARS website, www.w5nor.org.

September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and we want to raise awareness on how you can protect yourself and your loved ones from this complex and tragic health issue. The feeling of being stressed can be triggered by an event that makes you feel frustrated or nervous. Anxiety is a feeling of fear, worry, or unease. It can be a reaction to stress, or it can occur in people who are unable to identify significant stressors in their life. During 2020 and 2021, many residents have felt stress and anxiety over the current COVID crisis. Volunteers will be available to allow residents to share their concerns and fears regarding the current crisis or other disaster crisis they wish to discuss. Representatives from Fruit of the Womb will be available to demonstrate alternative methods for managing stress. Normans Coordinator for Assistance to Residents with disabilities will be available to address concerns residents have during disasters or other issues they wish to discuss.

Veterans are a high risk. We lose an average of 22 Veterans a day to this tragic situation. Some research has shown that the military and veteran suicide rate is 50 percent higher than that of civilians, which is as sad as it is alarming. Envision Success for Veterans is a place for Veterans to gather and share their experiences. Veteran Volunteers will be available to provide information and guidance to Veterans and their families. The Norman Library has valuable information and programs that can assist Veterans.

For further information, please contact David Grizzle, Norman Emergency Management Coordinator, at 405-245-9522 or [email protected].

