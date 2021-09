BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stalled out front over parts of central Maine continues to direct areas of moderate to heavy rain across parts of central Maine. Due to the already saturated nature of the soil, it will be hard for more moisture to be absorbed into the ground. This will increase the risk of flash flooding especially for parts of central Maine. Rain will continue its SLOW trek towards the east and will eventually clear by the afternoon. There will be some locations over central Maine that pick up an additional 1-2″.

BANGOR, ME ・ 18 HOURS AGO