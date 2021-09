I like it because, as he says, it’s the correct way to think about it. It helps form a mental model of how websites work. /* Just because I'm in the CSS, doesn't mean I'll load! In order for `myfont.woff2` to load, a selector needs to set `font-family: 'MyWebFont';` AND something in the DOM needs to match that selector for that file to be requested. */ @font-face { font-family: 'MyWebFont'; src: url('myfont.woff2') format('woff2'); } /* Just because I'm in the CSS, doesn't mean I'll load! In order for `whatever.jpg` to load, the selector `.some-element` needs to be in the DOM. */ .some-element { background-image: url(whatever.jpg); }

