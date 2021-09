HANOVER, N.H. — Senior Gracyn Campbell and freshman Emilia Callahan each scored for the Big Green as they defeated Bryant, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. Sophomore Lila Browne had the ball down on the end line and smashed the ball across the face of the goal. Her pass found Campbell, who redirected it towards the near post and into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead shortly into the second quarter.

HANOVER, NH ・ 14 DAYS AGO