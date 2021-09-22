Underoath ruminate on death with their new single, 'Pneumonia'

Never mind its the breadth of its melodic verses, the corresponding crush of its hook, or the driving finish to which it’s all headed, Vokonis‘ new single “Null & Void” is entirely justified as a standalone release by its artwork. Look at that cover. Anyone see Arrival? Kind of reminds of that, but swampier. True, the Swedish outfit’s 2021 outing, Odyssey (review here), already boasted one of the best covers I’ve seen so far this year, if not the best — I can’t think of anything off the top of my head that’s better; if you’ve got a contender, let me know — but the sentient-swamp-fungus-root-legged-insectoid is truly something unto itself. It’s so good I didn’t even include a band picture with this post because I didn’t want to distract from it. Shit, I’ve got pics of Vokonis archived since before they were Vokonis. This was a conscious decision. Look at that thing!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO