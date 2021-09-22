CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underoath ruminate on death with their new single, 'Pneumonia'

upsetmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderoath have shared their new single, 'Pneumonia'. It's the third track from the band's upcoming seventh full-length 'Voyeurist', set for release on 14th January via Fearless Records, and was partly inspired by the passing of guitarist Tim McTague’s father. “We started writing the song, randomly, on the anniversary of my...

www.upsetmagazine.com

antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Lemmy Duet Of 'Hellraiser'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new version of his 1991 track, "Hellraiser", featuring Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, from the forthcoming 30th anniversary digital release of his "No More Tears" album. The 2021 mix presents the first-ever official version of the song featuring both rockers; "Hellraiser" was one of four...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Even Unveil New Single, ‘Cherry Afterglow’

Beloved and influential Melbourne rockers Even have unveiled their latest single for 2021, with “Cherry Afterglow” arriving this morning. Having last released a full length album by way of 2018’s Satin Returns, the last two years have seen a handful of new tracks by Even coming forth, with June’s “Six Monkeys” serving as the first taste of their new upcoming album.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Breathe Panel Debut New Single “Stretch”

Later this week UK-based indie rock outfit Breathe Panel is back with their new album, Lets It In, out September 17th via FatCat Records. The band’s latest record follows their 2018 self-titled debut with a record teeming with effortlessly breezy optimism and vivid beauty. The band has been sharing a handful of singles from the record this year, and today they share the record’s final single, “Stretch,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
wivr1017.com

Cole Swindell Drops New Single, Video

Cole Swindell has released a new song called “Some Habits,” along with a video. The song follows on the heels of his career 10th Number One hit “Single Saturday Night.” “Some Habits” is available across all digital platforms and streaming services. Cole said, “I think a lot of people can...
MUSIC
genreisdead.com

Dead Sara Release New Single ‘Hypnotic’

Dead Sara have released their new single “Hypnotic” taken from their upcoming album, Ain’t It Tragic. The boot stomping anthem drips with swagger as frontwoman Emily Armstrong admits to being self-conscious, but says screw it, she knows she’s “a goddess.” The boastful confidence mixed with self-deprecation makes it a fun, yet honest song.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Vokonis Release New Single “Null & Void”

Never mind its the breadth of its melodic verses, the corresponding crush of its hook, or the driving finish to which it’s all headed, Vokonis‘ new single “Null & Void” is entirely justified as a standalone release by its artwork. Look at that cover. Anyone see Arrival? Kind of reminds of that, but swampier. True, the Swedish outfit’s 2021 outing, Odyssey (review here), already boasted one of the best covers I’ve seen so far this year, if not the best — I can’t think of anything off the top of my head that’s better; if you’ve got a contender, let me know — but the sentient-swamp-fungus-root-legged-insectoid is truly something unto itself. It’s so good I didn’t even include a band picture with this post because I didn’t want to distract from it. Shit, I’ve got pics of Vokonis archived since before they were Vokonis. This was a conscious decision. Look at that thing!
ROCK MUSIC
cincymusic.com

Brandon Gray & The Outlaw Skies Release New Single

Brandon Gray & The Outlaw Skies are relaxing the single, "Heroin Under the Mattress" on Friday, September 17th! It's a powerful song written by Brandon Gray based on a run made on an EMS call a few years back. Brandon brings an Americana storytelling vibe with rock n roll roots....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

In The A.M. Streaming New Single 'Save Yourself'

In The A.M., have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Save Yourself", which is just the first of a series of singles that the alt-rock/metal band plans to release this year through next spring. Alex Shimp had this to say about the track, "This song is about...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Coldplay and BTS to Release New Single, "My Universe"

Following its “Higher Power” music video which enlisted the help of Korean modern dance group Ambiguous Dance Company earlier this year, and months of rumors, it’s now been officially announced that Coldplay will release a collaborative single with K-pop group BTS. Last month, BTS member Jin said on livestream: “there...
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

Worship at the ‘Altar’ of Kehlani and Her New Single

You need an escape, and Kehlani knows this. So, a day after announcing her third album, Blue Water Road, the singer-songwriter is back with its transportive first single “Altar.” The crisp R&B song comes with a music video set at a countryside villa, where Kehlani is off living her best life, drinking her “nine cups of water” and taking in the sunlight by the vineyards. The dream! The video, directed by Kid Studio, also stars performer Diovanna LaBeija across from Kehlani herself. “to all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you,” Kehlani added of the song on Twitter. Blue Water Road is set to follow this winter, on the heels of her 2020 album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, a slew of quarantine videos, and the release of her debut 2014 mixtape Cloud Nine to streaming. Until Blue Water Road is here, worship at the “Altar” of Kehlani by putting this song on repeat.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Good Morning Shares New Single "Burning"

Melbourne duo Good Morning has released “Burning,” the second single from their forthcoming album, Barnyard, out Oct. 22 via Polyvinyl. “Burning” presents the duo’s characteristic folk-inspired indie pop with a weighty twist. Liam Parsons sings of political frustration, capturing the unease “felt by many across the world, that in spite of the rising significance of taking action in activism, how draining that fight can be in the face of the blissful ignorance of world leaders.”
MUSIC
1057thexrocks.com

Skillet Releases New Single “Surviving The Game” Today!

Hey X Peoria Rockers, ready for new SKILLET??? I would think your answer would be YESSS! The multi-platinum and GRAMMY nominated band is back with a new single in well over a year, titled “Surviving The Game”, which has been released on Atlantic Records. The song debuts today on the X! The song is produced by longtime Rock producer Kevin Churko, who has headed up albums by Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, and Disturbed, just to name a few. John Cooper of Skillet describes the new single as a ‘rally cry for the future and getting through tough times the world is and has been experiencing.” Skillet has certainly cemented themselves as one of the best live bands to Rock Peoria, and you X fans certainly dig this band! Check out the new single, and video. Let’s Rock Skillet!
PEORIA, IL
antiMUSIC

The Verve Pipe Share New Single and Announce Album

The Verve Pipe have shared their new single "No One's Gonna Break This Heart (Again)," which is the first track from their forthcoming album, "Threads". The new record, the band's first new album in four years, is set to be released on November 5th on CD and digitally, followed by a vinyl release next March 11th.
MUSIC
JamBase

Eric Krasno Shares New Single ‘Silence’

Acclaimed singer/songwriting guitarist and producer Eric Krasno unveiled “Silence,” the latest single from his upcoming Always solo album as well as a video for the song. The 10-track follow-up to 2019’s Telescope is now scheduled for release through Mascot Label Group on February 4, 2022. The Grammy-winning Soulive and Lettuce...
MUSIC
lamezcla.com

OZUNA Drops New Single “LA FUNKA”

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Ozuna surprises fans with the release of his single “La Funka,” available now on all digital streaming platforms. The Latin music global icon used the stage of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards last night as a platform to launch his new musical project. “La Funka”...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Amity Affliction Post New Single Like Love

The Amity Affliction have dropped a new single, Like Love. Tackling the struggles that come with mental illness and drug abuse, the powerful song is dedicated to the memory of late musician and friend of the band, Sean Kennedy, who passed away recently. Vocalists Ahren Stringer and Joel Birch trade...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Olive Amun delivers gritty new single, "Deadweight"

Australian native Olive Amun is looking to be the next alt hip-hop star. Pulling influence from Mac Miller, Dominic Fike, and Odd Future, Amun is quickly making a name for himself. Amun’s music is personal and therapeutic, filled with raw emotion, and his newest single, “Deadweight” is no exception. “Deadweight”...
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Lionlimb Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Nothing”

Lionlimb (the project of Stewart Bronaugh) has shared a lyric video for his new single “Nothing.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Spiral Groove, which will be out on November 12 via Bayonet. Watch the video below. “I feel like I’ve spent the majority of my time...
MUSIC

