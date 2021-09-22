2400 Lakeview Ave Unit#U5, Richmond City, VA 23220

Tastefully updated home on second level of Lakeview Condos in the Byrd Park neighborhood. Two bedrooms, updated bath with large tile shower, renovated kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless appliances, laundry closet with full size stack washer & dryer, and spacious and bright living room and family room. Secure storage in shared basement and generous street parking. Easy walk to Maymont, Dogwood Dell, Carytown, VMFA, and The Fan. Enjoy the cool fall weather on the wonderful front porch overlooking the park!