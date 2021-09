Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is approaching a unique piece of NFL history, something that no other coach has ever accomplished before. With a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Reid can become the first coach in NFL history to reach 100 wins with two separate teams. During Reid’s 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid won 140 games. In Year 9 with Kansas City, Reid is knocking on the door with 99 combined regular-season and postseason wins.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO