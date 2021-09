When the opportunity came for Glennis Mehra to be director of [email protected], she said it was "serendipity." Having been a strategy consultant for translating life science innovations into the consumer space and having run a drug discovery platform in India, Mehra saw the position as a way to leverage her entire professional experience all at once. When she assumed her role in February, one thing became clear: New York's life science scene is in its nascent stage, but the city has the potential to one day hold its own against traditional hubs such as Cambridge, Mass., and Silicon Valley.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO