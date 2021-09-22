CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's Parliament Passes Bill Banning Anti-Semitism

 4 days ago

Ukraine's parliament has passed a law defining anti-Semitism and banning it in the country. The Verkhovna Rada on September 22 approved a second reading of the bill by 283 votes with the required minimum of 226, sending it to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his signature to become law. Zelenskiy, who...

