Why Are Black and White Truffles the Most Expensive and Sought-After Foods?

By Lynn Andriani
marthastewart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruffles are one of the most unique foods on the planet, and they're difficult to categorize in many ways: They are fungi, but they're not mushrooms, and their taste can veer from oaky and nutty to sweet and juicy. One thing is crystal clear, though: They're expensive. Prices vary depending on the market, but white truffles can cost $4,000 per pound, and black truffles, like the ones shown above, can cost anywhere from $300 to $800 per pound. Why do these lumpy, strange-looking tubers command such a price? We talked to Olga Urbani, a fifth generation truffle expert and owner of Urbani Truffles, to find out.

Comments / 0

